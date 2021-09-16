|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Scott B. Price
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Previous:
|Tarkio, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 P.M.
|Location:
|Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Location:
|Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 21, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tarkio Tech, PO Box 231, Tarkio, MO 64491
|Funeral Home:
|Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
|Cemetery:
|Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
|Notes:
**The family welcomes Ford, old car and NHRA attire during the service.**
Scott B. Price, 63, Tarkio, Missouri
Minter Funeral Chapel
