Scott B. Price, 63, Tarkio, Missouri
Stacy Holbert
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Scott B. Price
Pronunciation: 
Age: 63
From: 
Previous: Tarkio, Missouri
Day and Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Time: 2:00 P.M.
Location: Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio
Visitation Location: Tarkio Presbyterian Church, Tarkio
Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2021
Visitation Start: 1:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 2:00 P.M.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tarkio Tech, PO Box 231, Tarkio, MO 64491
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio
Cemetery: Memory Cemetery, New Market, Iowa
Notes:

**The family welcomes Ford, old car and NHRA attire during the service.**

