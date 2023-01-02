Scott "Bird" Chaney, 59, Tarkio, Missouri
Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Scott "Bird" Chaney
Pronunciation: 
Age: 59
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Thursday, January 5, 2023
Time: 1:00 P.M.
Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Location:

 There is no visitation.

Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End:  
Memorials: Memorials may be payable to Davis Funeral Home for final expenses.
Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio, Missouri.
Notes:

