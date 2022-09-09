|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Scott Perkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Lake Ozark, Missouri
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 11th
|Time:
|3:00pm-5:00pm
|Location:
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
514 Hwy 42
Osage Beach, Missouri, United States
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
