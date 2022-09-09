Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Scott Perkins 
Pronunciation: 
Age:60 
From:Lake Ozark, Missouri 
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Sunday, September 11th 
Time:3:00pm-5:00pm 
Location:
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
514 Hwy 42
Osage Beach, Missouri, United States
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri    www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com
Cemetery: 
Notes: 

