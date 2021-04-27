Scott Slough
Buy Now
Service:Funeral
Name:Scott Slough
Pronunciation:sl ou (as in ouch)
Age:53
From:Greenfield, Iowa
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, April 29, 2021
Time:7:00 p.m.
Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, April 29, 2021
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, Scott Slough Memorial
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Scott passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.