|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Scott Slough
|Pronunciation:
|sl ou (as in ouch)
|Age:
|53
|From:
|Greenfield, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 29, 2021
|Time:
|7:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home, Clarinda, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, April 29, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, Scott Slough Memorial
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Scott passed away Monday, April 26, 2021 at Bryan East Hospital, Lincoln, Nebraska.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Scott Slough, 53, of Greenfield, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.