Service: Graveside Memorial
Name: Sean Mullikin
Pronunciation: 
Age: 58
From: Alton, Illinois
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, October 2, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Clarinda Cemetery
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: In his name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes: Sean passed away September 8, 2021 in Alton, Illinois.  Sean is the grandson of Loren Davison.

