Sean Weber
Service:Celebration of Life Service 
Name:Sean Weber 
Pronunciation:Shawn 
Age:50 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, June 20 
Time:11:00 AM 
Location:Presbyterian Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Location:Presbyterian Church, Red Oak 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, June 20 
Visitation Start:Visitation with family will begin after the Celebration Service. 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials to the Red Oak Fire & Rescue Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa 
Cemetery:Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, Iowa 
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.