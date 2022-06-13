|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Sean Weber
|Pronunciation:
|Shawn
|Age:
|50
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, June 20
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Presbyterian Church, Red Oak
|Visitation Location:
|Presbyterian Church, Red Oak
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, June 20
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation with family will begin after the Celebration Service.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Memorials to the Red Oak Fire & Rescue Association or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Memorial Park Cemetery, Sioux City, Iowa
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Sean Weber, 50, of Red Oak, Iowa
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 13
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 14
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
Anniversaries
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15
-
Jun 15