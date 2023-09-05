Service:Pending
Name:Seger V. Mace
Pronunciation: 
Age:18
From:Coin
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:May be directed to the family
Funeral Home:Wabash Memorial Chapel - Shenandoah
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Seger passed away on Sunday evening, Sept. 3, 2023 at the Clarinda Regional  Medical Center.    Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at wabashmemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.