Seth Lewis
Service:Memorial
Name:Seth Lewis
Pronunciation: 
Age:22
From:Clarinda, IA
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date:Friday, June 18, 2021
Time:4 p.m.
Location:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Visitation Location:No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:To the family
Funeral Home:Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

