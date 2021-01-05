Sharla Goff, Burlington Jct. MO
Service:Cekebration of LIfe
Name:Sharla DeAnne Goff
Pronunciation: 
Age:49
From:Burlington Junction, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, January 8, 2020
Time: 2:00 PM
Location:Bluebird Crossing Event Hall, Quitman, Missouri
Visitation Location:Bluebird Crossing Event Hall, Quitman, Missouri
Visitation Day and Date:Friday January 8, 2021
Visitation Start:11:30 AM
Visitation End:2:00 PM
Memorials:

Sharla DeAnne Goff Memorial Fund

Funeral Home:Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
Cemetery: Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri
Notes: Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax.

