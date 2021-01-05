|Service:
|Cekebration of LIfe
|Name:
|Sharla DeAnne Goff
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|49
|From:
|Burlington Junction, Missouri
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 8, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Bluebird Crossing Event Hall, Quitman, Missouri
|Visitation Location:
|Bluebird Crossing Event Hall, Quitman, Missouri
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday January 8, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|11:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
Sharla DeAnne Goff Memorial Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax/Craig
|Cemetery:
|Ohio Cemetery, Burlington Junction, Missouri
|Notes:
|Schooler Funeral Home Fairfax.
Sharla DeAnn Goff, age 49, Burlington Junction, Missouri
Schooler Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.