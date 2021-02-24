Sharlene Casteel, 69, Clarinda, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Sharlene Casteel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Clarinda, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 27, 2021
|Time:
|2pm to 4pm
|Location:
|The Dugout
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers the family is looking to establish a memorial flower garden
|Funeral Home:
|Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Donations will be collected at the Dugout or you can donate via Go Fund Me at https://gofund.me/80f13972. All funds will be used for this memorial.
Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com
