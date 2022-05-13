Service: Funeral Service
Name: Sharlyn L. Chitwood
Pronunciation: 
Age: 76
From: Tarkio, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 21, 2022
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: Assembly of God Church, Tarkio.
Visitation Location: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, May 20, 2022
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End: 7:00 P.M.
Memorials:

 Sharlyn Chitwood Memorial Fund.

Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
Cemetery: Home Cemetery, Tarkio.
Notes: www.minterfuneralchapels.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.