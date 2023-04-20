|Service:,
|Memorial Service
|Name:
|Sharmyn (Steele) Young
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Portland, Oregon
|Previous:
|Rock Port, Missouri
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 26, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 A.M.
|Location:
|United Methodist Church, Rock Port.
|Visitation Location:
Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, April 25, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 P.M.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 P.M.
|Memorials:
|Sharmyn Young Memorial Fund for Local Charities.
|Funeral Home:
|Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
|Cemetery:
|Private family inurnment will be held at a later date, Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
|Notes:
Sharmyn (Steele) Young, 62, Portland, Oregon
Minter Funeral Chapel
