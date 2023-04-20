Sharmyn (Steele) Young, 62, Portland, Oregon
Service:,  Memorial Service
Name: Sharmyn (Steele) Young
Age: 62
From: Portland, Oregon
Previous: Rock Port, Missouri
Day and Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 10:30 A.M.
Location: United Methodist Church, Rock Port.
 Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.

Visitation Day and Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M.
Visitation End:  7:00 P.M.
Memorials: Sharmyn Young Memorial Fund for Local Charities.
Funeral Home: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Cemetery: Private family inurnment will be held at a later date, Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
 www.minterfuneralchapels.com

