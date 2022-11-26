Service: Funeral Service
Name: Sharon A. Newby
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Nebraska City, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Wednesday; Nov. 30, 2022
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Visitation Location: Gude Mortuary ~ Nebr. City, NE
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday; Nov. 30, 2022
Visitation Start: 10:00 a.m.
Visitation End: 11:00 a.m.
Memorials: To the Newby family
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary
Cemetery: Wyuka Cemetery ~ Nebr. City, NE
Notes: Sharon passed away on Nov. 23, 2022.  Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.