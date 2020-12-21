Service:Family Graveside Memorial at later date
Name:Sharon Zendejas
Pronunciation:Zen day hoss
Age:78
From:Nebr. City, NE
Previous:Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Endless Journey Hospice; 10909 Mill Valley Road, #205; Omaha, NE 68154
Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery:Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA
Notes:A Family Graveside Memorial Service will be held in the Spring of 2021 at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.