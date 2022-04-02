Service:                                             Celebration of Life
Name: Sharon Ann Gray-Ayers
Pronunciation: Airs
Age: 82
From: Council Bluffs, Iowa
Previous:Born in Villisca, Iowa
Day and Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Time: 11 am
Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Location: Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Visitation Start: 10 am
Visitation End: 11 am
Memorials: direct to family choice
Funeral Home:Walker-Merrick-Billings & Wolfe-Billings Funeral Chapels
Cemetery: Villisca Cemetery
Notes:

 

Condolences may be left at www.WalkerMerrickWolfe.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.