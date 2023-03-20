Sharon Derr
Service:  Funeral services
Name:  Sharon Derr
Pronunciation: 
Age:  80
From:  Kansas City, Missouri
Previous: Oregon, Missouri
Day and Date:  Thurs, March 23, 2023
Time:  11:30 am
Location: Oregon Christian Church
Visitation Location:  Oregon Christian Church
Visitation Day and Date:  Thurs, March 23, 2023
Visitation Start:  10:00 am
Visitation End:  11:30 am
Memorials: Maple Grove Cemetery, Holt County Museum, or Oregon Christian Church
Funeral Home:  Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery:  Maple Grove Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

