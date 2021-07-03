Sharon Dozier
Service: Funeral 
Name: Sharon Dozier
Pronunciation: 
Age: 85
From: Oregon, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date: Monday, July 5, 2021
Time: 10:00 am
Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Visitation Location: Chamberlain Funeral Home
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, July 4, 2021
Visitation Start: 5:00 pm
Visitation End: 8:00 pm
Memorials:Holt County Autumn Festival, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, or Benton Church Cemetery
Funeral Home: Chamberlain Funeral Home, Oregon
Cemetery: Benton Church Cemetery
Notes: 

Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

