Sharon F. Weston, 84, of Farragut, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Funeral
|Name:
|Sharon F. Weston
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Farragut, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, June 4, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday June 3, 2021
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM with family greeting relatives and friends
|Memorials Directed To:
|Farragut Cemetery Assoc. or Farragut Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Burial:
|Farragut, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
Sharon passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021 at The Ambassador Sidney. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.