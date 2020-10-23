|Service:
|Private Memorial Service
|Name:
|Sharon Gile
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|75
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 26, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No Visitation is scheduled
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, memorials are to be determine
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home - Creston
|Cemetery:
|Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, near Corning
|Notes:
The memorial service will be Life Streamed on the Powers Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Sharon Gile, 75, of Creston, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
