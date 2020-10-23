Sharon Gile, 75, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Private Memorial Service
Name:Sharon Gile
Age:75
From:Creston, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, October 26, 2020
Time:10:00 a.m.
Visitation Location:No Visitation is scheduled
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, memorials are to be determine
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home - Creston
Cemetery:Oakland Cemetery at Quincy, near Corning
The memorial service will be Life Streamed on the Powers Funeral Home Facebook Page.  

