Sharon K. Maxwell, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Sharon K. Maxwell
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, October 26, 2020 
Time:3:00 pm 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:

Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Day and Date:Monday, October 26, 2020
Visitation Start:2:00 PM 
Visitation End:3:00 PM 
Memorials:Directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery: 
Notes:Sharon passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.