Sharon K. Maxwell, 79, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Sharon K. Maxwell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 26, 2020
|Time:
|3:00 pm
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, October 26, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|3:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Sharon passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
