Sharon Kay Zollman, 79, Independence, MO
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Sharon Kay Zollman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 79
From: Independence, MO
Previous: Worth County, MO
Day and Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO
Visitation Location: At the funeral home
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, January 28, 2023
Visitation Start: 1:00 p.m.
Visitation End: Service time
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Honey Grove Cemetery - Grant City, MO
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO

