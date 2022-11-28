Service: Pending
Name: Sharon Kenagy
Pronunciation: 
Age: 78
From: Clarinda, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery:Braddyville Cemetery
Notes:

Sharon passed away at Goldenrod Manor early Monday November 28, 2022.  Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.