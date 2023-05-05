|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sharon (May) Blackford Hart
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|76
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 10, 2023
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, May 9, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested in Sharon’s name to a cancer charity of the donor’s choice.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Sharon passed away Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO, with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Sharon M. Hart, 76, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
