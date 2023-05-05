Sharon M. Hart
Service:Funeral 
Name:Sharon (May) Blackford Hart 
Pronunciation: 
Age:76 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, May 10, 2023 
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:Bram Funeral Home  
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, May 9, 2023 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM
Visitation End:7:00 PM 
Memorials:Memorials are suggested in Sharon’s name to a cancer charity of the donor’s choice.  
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO  
Notes:Sharon passed away Thursday evening, May 4, 2023, at Mosaic in St. Joseph, MO, with family at her side. www.bramfuneralhome.com

