|Service:
|Funeral services
|Name:
|Sharon Pross
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 22
|Time:
| 11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|No visitation with the family present is planned.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
|Notes:
Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Sharon's family and the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 22
-
Nov 23