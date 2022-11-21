Sharon Pross
Service:Funeral services
Name:Sharon Pross
Age:79
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Day and Date: Tuesday, November 22
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Open Visitation Location:No visitation with the family present is planned.
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Sharon Marie Pross, 79, of Atlantic, died Friday, November 18, 2022 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service of Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Sharon's family and the arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com

