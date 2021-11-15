Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Sharon Paulus
Pronunciation: 
Age:89
From:Lynchburg, VA
Previous:Shenandoah, IA 
Day and Date:Saturday, November 20, 2021 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home ~ Shenandoah
Viewing Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Open Viewing Date:Friday, November 19, 2021 
Open Viewing Start:1:00 p.m. 
Open Viewing End:5:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Make A Wish Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Private Family Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery
Notes:

Sharon passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021.    The family will not be present for visitation.  

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.