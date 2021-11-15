|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Sharon Paulus
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Lynchburg, VA
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, IA
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 20, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home ~ Shenandoah
|Viewing Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home
|Open Viewing Date:
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Open Viewing Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Open Viewing End:
|5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Make A Wish Foundation or the Alzheimer's Association
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Private Family Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery
|Notes:
Sharon passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021. The family will not be present for visitation.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Sharon Paulus, 89 of Lynchburg, VA
