Sharon "Sherry" Perkins

Service:

 Funeral

Name:

 Sharon "Sherry" Perkins

Pronunciation:

Age:

 81

From:

 Randolph, IA

Previous:

Day and Date:

 Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Time:

 10:30 a.m.

Location:

 Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA

Visitation Location:

 Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA

Visitation Day and Date:

 Monday, September 26, 2022

Visitation Start:

 5:00 p.m.

Visitation End:

 7:00 p.m.

Memorials:

 Randolph Fire & Rescue, Randolph Depot Museum, or Fremont Co. Historical Society

Funeral Home:

Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern

Cemetery:

 Randolph Cemetery

Notes:

 Condolences to her family may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649055/sherry-perkins/

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.