|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sharon "Sherry" Perkins
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Randolph, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 27, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, September 26, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Randolph Fire & Rescue, Randolph Depot Museum, or Fremont Co. Historical Society
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA
|Cemetery:
|Randolph Cemetery
|Notes:
|Condolences to her family may be shared on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649055/sherry-perkins/
