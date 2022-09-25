Sharon "Sherry" Perkins
Service:Funeral
Name:Sharon "Sherry" Perkins 
Pronunciation: 
Age:81 
From:Randolph, IA 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, September 27, 2022 
Time:10:30 a.m. 
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA 
Visitation Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA 
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, September 26, 2022 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Randolph Fire & Rescue, Randolph Depot Museum, or Fremont Co. Historical Society 
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern, IA  
Cemetery:Randolph Cemetery 
Notes:Condolences to her family may be shared on her tribute page at  https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/649055/sherry-perkins/ 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.