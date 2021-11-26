Shawn Hauger
Service: Celebration of Life Gathering
Name: Shawn Hauger
Pronunciation: Hog-ger
Age: 61
From: Malvern, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, December 2, 2021
Visitation Start: 6:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 8:00 p.m.
Memorials: Memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern
Cemetery: 
Notes:

 Condolences may be share on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

