Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Shawn M. Fernald
Pronunciation: 
Age:57
From:Omaha, Nebraska
Previous:Glenwood, Iowa
Day and Date:Monday, January 2, 2023
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa
Rosary and Visitation:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa
Rosary and Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, January 1, 2023
Rosary/Visitation:4:00 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Silver City Cemetery, Silver City, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.