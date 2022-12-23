|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Shawn M. Fernald
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|57
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Glenwood, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Monday, January 2, 2023
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa
|Rosary and Visitation:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, Iowa
|Rosary and Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, January 1, 2023
|Rosary/Visitation:
|4:00 p.m.; 4:30 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Holy Rosary Catholic Church
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Silver City Cemetery, Silver City, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Shawn M. Fernald, 57 of Omaha, Nebraska formerly of Glenwood, Iowa
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Dec 23
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 24
Anniversaries
-
Dec 24
-
Dec 24