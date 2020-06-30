Sheila G. Wooten
Service:Graveside
Name:Sheila G. Wooten
Pronunciation: 
Age:56
From:Maryville, Missouri
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, July 2, 2020
Time:2:00pm
Location:Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:TNR 2400 Hwy 71 North, Maryville, Missouri 64468
Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri
Cemetery: 
Notes: 