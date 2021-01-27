|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Shelby Pracht
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|46
|From:
|Carson, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, January 29, 2021
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Carson Community Center
|Visitation Location:
|Carson Community Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, January 29, 2021
|Visitation
|12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
|Family Will Greet Friends
|Memorials:
The family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Carson, Iowa
|Notes:
|http://www.hoyfuneral.com
Shelby Pracht, 46, of Carson, Iowa
Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home
