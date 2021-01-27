Shelby Pracht
Service:Funeral 
Name:Shelby Pracht
Pronunciation: 
Age:46
From:Carson, Iowa  
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, January 29, 2021
Time:2:00 p.m.
Location:Carson Community Center
Visitation Location:Carson Community Center
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, January 29, 2021
Visitation 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Family Will Greet Friends 
Memorials:

The family will direct memorials

Funeral Home:Hoy-Kilnoski Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Carson, Iowa 
Notes:http://www.hoyfuneral.com

