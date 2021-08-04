Service:Memorial 
Name:Sherill A. Gibson
Pronunciation: 
Age:59
From:Shenandoah, IA
Previous:Nebraska City, NE
Day and Date:Friday, August 6, 2021
Time:7:00 p.m.
Location:Gude Mortuary ~ Nebraska City, NE
Visitation Location:Gude Mortuary 
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 6, 2021
Visitation Start:6:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:

To the Gibson Family

Funeral Home:Gude Mortuary ~ Nebraska City, NE
Cemetery:Wyuka Cemetery ~ Nebraska City, NE
Notes:Sherill passed away very suddenly at her home in Shenandoah. Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

