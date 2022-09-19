Sherril Lowman
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Sherril Lowman
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: South Bend, IN
Previous: Hamburg, IA
Day and Date: Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg
Visitation Location: United Trinity Church - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Sept. 23
Visitation Start: 4 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Peace on Earth Ministries (POEM), POB 275, Joplin, MO 64802
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - rural Hamburg
Notes: Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.