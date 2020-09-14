Sherry E. Dickerson, 80, Formerly of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Sherry E. (Bertram) Dickerson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Boone, Iowa
|Previous:
|Massena and Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, September 19, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 am
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Location:
Steen Funeral Home - Massena, IA and Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, September 18, 2020 & Saturday, September 19, 2020
|Visitation Friday:
|5:00 to 7:00 PM - Steen Funeral Home - Massena, IA
|Visitation Saturday:
|10:00 to 11:00 AM - Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Shenandoah Marching Band Department
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be held at a later date
|Notes:
|Sherry passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
