Sherry E. Dickerson, 80, Formerly of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Sherry E. (Bertram) Dickerson
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Boone, Iowa
Previous:Massena and Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, September 19, 2020 
Time:11:00 am 
Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Visitation Location:

Steen Funeral Home - Massena, IA and Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA

Visitation Day and Date:Friday, September 18, 2020 & Saturday, September 19, 2020
Visitation Friday:5:00 to 7:00 PM - Steen Funeral Home - Massena, IA
Visitation Saturday:10:00 to 11:00 AM - Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA 
Memorials:Directed to the Shenandoah Marching Band Department
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah, IA
Cemetery:Burial will be held at a later date
Notes:Sherry passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com

