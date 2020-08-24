Sherry Henneman, 81 of Omaha, NE
Service:Private Family Celebration of Life 
Name:Sherry Henneman
Pronunciation: 
Age:81 
From:Omaha, Nebraska 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, August 29, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to Kountze Commons at Kountze Memorial Lutheran Church, Omaha, NE or Nebraska Lutheran Outdoor Ministries (Camp Carol Joy Holling - Ashland, NE). 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery: Evergreen Cemetery, Red Oak, IA
Notes:

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com

 

