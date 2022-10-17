|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sherry Lea (Lowrance) Carmichael
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|56
|From:
|Pickering, MO
|Previous:
|Hopkins, MO
|Day and Date:
|Friday, October 21, 2022
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Location:
|At the funeral home.
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, October 20, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|in Sherry’s name to the Pickering Community Center, 402 E 5th St, Pickering, MO 64476.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO
|Notes:
|Sherry passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Medical Ctr ER, Maryville, on Monday, October 17, 2022. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Sherry L. Carmichael, 56, Pickering, MO
Bram Funeral Home
