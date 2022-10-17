Service:Funeral 
Name:Sherry Lea (Lowrance) Carmichael 
Pronunciation: 
Age:56 
From:Pickering, MO 
Previous:Hopkins, MO 
Day and Date:Friday, October 21, 2022 
Time:10:30 AM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home.  
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022 
Visitation Start:6:00 PM 
Visitation End:8:00 PM 
Memorials:in Sherry’s name to the Pickering Community Center, 402 E 5th St, Pickering, MO 64476. 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO 
Notes:Sherry passed away unexpectedly at the Mosaic Medical Ctr ER, Maryville, on Monday, October 17, 2022.  www.bramfuneralhome.com

