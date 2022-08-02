Sherry Hafelfinger
Service:Memorial Visitation
Name:Sherry (Monson) Baylor Hafelfinger
Pronunciation: Hal-el-finger
Age:48
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home 
Visitation Date:Wednesday, August 10, 2022 
Visitation Start:2:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:4:00 p.m. 
Memorials:Directed to the family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial of Cremains: 
Notes:

Sherry passed away on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at her home in Shenandoah.      

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

