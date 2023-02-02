|Service:
|Visitation
|Name:
|Sherry Ohrmund
|Pronunciation:
|Oar Mund
|Age:
|46
|From:
|Kansas City, MO
|Previous:
|Sidney. IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Muehlebach Funeral Care - 6800 Troost Ave. - Kansas City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday - February 11, 2023
|Visitation Start:
|2:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|4:00 PM
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Later in the Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
