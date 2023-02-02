Sherry Ohrmund
Service: Visitation
Name: Sherry Ohrmund 
Pronunciation: Oar Mund 
Age: 46 
From: Kansas City, MO 
Previous: Sidney. IA 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: Muehlebach Funeral Care - 6800 Troost Ave. - Kansas City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Saturday - February 11, 2023 
Visitation Start: 2:00 PM
Visitation End: 4:00 PM 
Memorials: To The Family 
Funeral Home: Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery: Later in the Sidney, IA Cemetery  
Notes: Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 

