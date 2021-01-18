|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Sherry Schraer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Columbus, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Pacific Junction, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
|Time:
|2:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|N/A
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed by the family
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|At a Later Date
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
