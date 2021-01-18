Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Sherry Schraer
Pronunciation: 
Age:69
From:Columbus, Nebraska
Previous:Pacific Junction, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021
Time:2:30 p.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:N/A
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Directed by the family
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:At a Later Date
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.