Service:Funeral
Name:Sherry Shipman
Pronunciation: 
Age:67
From:Austell, GA
Previous:Oakland, IA
Day and Date:Friday, May 14, 2021
Time:11:00 AM
Location:Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:Oakland United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, May 14
Visitation Start:10:00 AM
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:

 

Funeral Home:Rieken Funeral Home 
Cemetery:Oaklawn Cemetery - Oakland, Iowa
Notes:www.riekenfuneralhome.com

