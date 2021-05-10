|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sherry Shipman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Austell, GA
|Previous:
|Oakland, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Oakland United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 14
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery - Oakland, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.riekenfuneralhome.com
