|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Sherwin Sunderman
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Lifelong resident of Cass County, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, November 14, 2020
|Time:
|2:30 p.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Open Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery, south of Lyman
|Notes:
Sherwin Gene Sunderman, lifelong Cass County resident, passed Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the Griswold Care Center.
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, Iowa is caring for Sherwin’s family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
Sherwin Sunderman, 89, lifelong resident of Cass County, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
