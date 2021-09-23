|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Shirley A. (Doyle) Ruckdashel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Bellevue, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
|Visitation Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, September 29, 2021
|Visitation Starts:
|9:30 a.m.
|Visitation Ends:
|10:30 a.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene
|Notes:
Shirley passed away on September 22, 2021 at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue, Nebraska.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
Shirley A. (Doyle) Ruckdashel, 83 of Bellevue, NE
Hackett Livingston Funeral Home
