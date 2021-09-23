Shirley A. (Doyle) Ruckdashel
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Shirley A. (Doyle) Ruckdashel
Pronunciation: 
Age:83
From:Bellevue, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, September 29, 2021 
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church in Imogene
Visitation Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church 
Visitation Date:Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Visitation Starts:9:30 a.m.
Visitation Ends:10:30 a.m.
Memorials:St. Patrick Catholic Church Building Fund
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Cemetery:Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Imogene
Notes:

Shirley passed away on September 22, 2021 at the Hillcrest Health and Rehab in Bellevue, Nebraska.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.

