|Service:
|Funeral Service
|Name:
|Shirley A. Potter
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Humboldt, NE
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, March 18, 2022
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Humboldt United Methodist Church
|Visitation Location:
|Humboldt United Methodist Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 17
|Visitation Start:
|3 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Humboldt United Methodist Church Summer Lunch Club
|Funeral Home:
|Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
|Cemetery:
|Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA (Burial at 3 p.m. on 3/18/22)
|Notes:
|Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com
Shirley A. Potter, 88, Humboldt, NE
Gude Family Funeral Homes
