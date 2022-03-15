Shirley Potter
Service: Funeral Service
Name: Shirley A. Potter
Pronunciation: 
Age: 88
From: Humboldt, NE
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, March 18, 2022
Time: 11 a.m.
Location: Humboldt United Methodist Church
Visitation Location:  Humboldt United Methodist Church
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, March 17
Visitation Start: 3 p.m.
Visitation End: 7 p.m.
Memorials: Humboldt United Methodist Church Summer Lunch Club
Funeral Home: Gude Mortuary - Nebr. City
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg, IA (Burial at 3 p.m. on 3/18/22)
Notes:Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.