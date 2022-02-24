Shirley Ann Dankof
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Shirley Ann Dankof
Pronunciation: dan - cough
Age: 83
From: Hamburg
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, March 4, 2022
Time: 3 p.m.
Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Visitation Day and Date: Friday, Mar. 4
Visitation Start: 2 p.m.
Visitation End: 3 p.m.
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg
Cemetery: Mt. Olive Cemetery - Rural Hamburg 
Notes: Remembrances may be shared at www.gudefuneralhomes.com

