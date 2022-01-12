|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Shirley Ann Pokorski
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|81
|From:
|Bartlett, Iowa
|Previous:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15
|Time:
|1:30pm
|Location:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home (7909 Mormon Bridge
|Visitation Location:
Forest Lawn Funeral Home (7909 Mormon Bridge
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, January 15
|Visitation Start:
|12:30pm
|Visitation End:
|1:30pm
|Memorials:
|Herman Fire and Rescue (Box 159, Herman, NE 68029)
|Funeral Home:
|Forest Lawn Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Forest Lawn Cemetery
|Notes:
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 13