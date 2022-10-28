|Service
|Graveside
|Name:
|Shirley Diane Adams
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Oakland
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 1, 2022
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, November 1, 2022
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|1:45 PM
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Rieken Vieth Funeral Home - Oakland, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Oaklawn Cemetery
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
