Service: 
Name: Shirley E. Nash
Pronunciation: 
Age: 70
From:Mound City, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thurs. Oct. 22, 2020 
Time: 11:00am
Location:Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
Visitation Location: Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
Visitation Day and Date: Thurs. Oct. 22, 2020 
Visitation Start:1 hour prior to service (10:00am)
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service 
Cemetery:New Liberty Cemetery 
Notes:www.pettijohncrawford.com 

