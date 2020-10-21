|Service:
|Name:
|Shirley E. Nash
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|70
|From:
|Mound City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Thurs. Oct. 22, 2020
|Time:
|11:00am
|Location:
|Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thurs. Oct. 22, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1 hour prior to service (10:00am)
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service
|Cemetery:
|New Liberty Cemetery
|Notes:
