Shirley E. Reynolds
Service:Memorial Services 
Name:Shirley Elaine (Samson) Reynolds 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Thursday, September 3, 2020 
Time:6:00 PM 
Location:Bram Funeral Home 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home 
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, September 2, 2020 
Visitation Start:5:00 PM 
Visitation End:6:00 PM 
Memorials:Angles Fund, c/o Nodaway Senior Center, Maryville, MO 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, MO 
Notes:Shirley passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at the Maryville Living Center, Maryville, MO, Visit: www.bramfuneralhome.com

