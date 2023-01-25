Shirley F. Wedlock
Service:Funeral 
Name:Shirley Frances (Canon) Wedlock 
Pronunciation: 
Age:90 
From:Mesa. AZ, formerly of Maryville, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, January 30, 2023 
Time:10:00 AM
Location:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO 
Visitation Location:At the funeral home  
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, January 30, 2023 
Visitation Start:9:00 AM 
Visitation End:10:00 AM 
Memorials:Mosaic Medical Center Gift Shop, 2016 S. Main, Maryville, MO 64468 
Funeral Home:Bram Funeral Home, Maryville MO
Cemetery:Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, mO 
Notes:Shirley passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at a care center in Chandler, AZ. www.bramfuneralhome.com

